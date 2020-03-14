This is Maid of Ace.

Alison Cara Elliott (Lead vocals/Guitar), Anna Coral Elliott (Guitar/Vocals),

Amy Catherine Elliott (Bass/Vocals) and Abby Charlotte Elliott (Drums).

.

They are from Hastings on the south coast of England. They are all sisters. And they rock.

Formed in 2005, they have two full lengths out. 2014’s self-titled “Maid of Ace”, and 2016’s “Maid in England” (get it? clever girls…)

Musically, they are a greasy punk rawk ‘n roll. High octane tempos and fuck it all attitudes. Of all the directions a group of sisters could go in, it’s great to see these girls bypass the expected path to pop stardom. Instead, they are in a van, rocking the clubs and breaking hearts. They are earning the punk rock cred they wear patched on their souls.

I originally checked this band out based on their name, it wasn’t until after I liked their tunes and looked into the band further did I find out they were sisters. I am sure they are bored with the whole, ‘Oh wow, you are sisters’ reactions and obligatory press mentions. But it is an unusual situation that has bred some aggressive punk with some not so subtle political overtones. Witness: ‘Raise the Minimum Wage’

The more a band seems like a unit, the more tangible their art becomes as a band. Having such a familial bond combined with the explosive raw energy of these girls results in a powder keg of rock.

Singer Allison Elliot illicits a gritty rough charm in her vocals. Brody Dalle of the Distillers would be a good comparison. You gotta love how they present themselves like a gang, roaming the streets of punk, opposing authority… or some kind of social justice mission.

We will leave you dear reader with one more track, ‘Maid In England’ from the album of the same name. (Dig the homeland pride, complete with an ‘oi oi oi’ old school shout-out).

As of spring 2020, they are on tour in Europe. Tour dates, merch, and other info can be found on their website: maid-of-ace.com

.

.

.

.

.