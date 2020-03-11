This is Ascend the Hollow.

Defying expectation, that unit there… is a feirce attack at super aggresive progressive metalcore thrash whose vocals straight up throat punch lesser bands. If you think my attempt at labeling is laughable, we can go with the band’s self described ‘Cyber Tech Metal’. Ok, sure. Singer M-Noise (seriously, that’s her name) has a demonic growl that is countered with a soaring angelic clean voice that paints an interesting texture on top of some already crushing prog-metal. I say prog-metal, if for no other reason, that the nine string guitars and the six string bass that just isn’t necessary. But Ascend the Hollow rush with such precision, they make you think they need all those extra strings to make this racket. Their drummer is a friggin’ machine of mechanical precision.

Echoes of Existence

(Dr. Music Records) – 2019

Check out ‘Polaris Calling’ from their debut album “Echoes of Existence“. Stick with it at least until the vocal change up to see the range M-Noise is working with.

This history of this band as Ascend the Hollow just started in 2019 as a re-invention of their previous band Xerosun.

This is an international band with members based in Ireland, Germany, and The Netherlands. They definitely have that dark European metal vibe that should earn them plenty of respect from the metal community.

Here is another track called ‘Swarms Within’ off their latest release. This was the song that caught our ear at the Modern Fix compound. Pummeling and beautiful like a bruise underneath the makeup.

‘Prisoners of the Storm‘

The band doesn’t play live much. The Netherlands in October 2020 looks like your first chance. When you have members in three different countries, I’m sure touring is a bitch.

More info at Ascend The Hollow website: ascendthehollow.com

