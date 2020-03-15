This is Warpaint.

Not only do they have a great name, but they come equipped with an original lush dream pop sound. It’s reminiscent of the vocal throat harmonies you might hear in chants by monks in a monastery. Everyone sings in kind of a monotone drone, rising and falling like waves hitting rocks that are covered in jewels and sparkling in the sun. I’ve never heard anything like it wrapped into a pop shell sensibility. Plus these girls got so much confident swag, they can make a captivating video presence by just showing them walk down the road in the slow motion.. Hardcore skaters might recognize professionals Justin Eldridge, Kris Markovich and Patrick Melcher.

Warpaint is one of those bands who is so different, it takes a few listens for your brain to really figure out if you like it or not. To dismiss it too early cheats you from the realization that this is minimalist art rock supreme. Even if it isn’t your bag, give it credit for being it’s own indie monster. They don’t paint within the lines, musically or lyrically… these songs are put together in movements… thoughts… emotions… instead of the traditional verse / chorus type songs.

After the first couple of listens I started questioning who was playing the music since the first two videos didn’t really show the girls in a ‘live’ setting. If you made it through that first song and are still here… check them out hitting it live.

That’s the point that my respect for their sound and talent fully surfaced. Having four cute girls harmonizing is hardly original, but when they write and perform the music live, this is now something not so familiar.

Warpaint is:

Emily Kokal (vocals / guitar), Theresa Wayman (guitar / vocals)

Jenny Lee Lindberg (bass vocals), Stella Mozgawa (drums)

The band has been working hard out of the LA scene since their formation in 2004. As of spring 2020, they’ve got four full lengths under their belts. They got to open for Depeche Mode for a four night stint at the famed Hollywood bowl. That right there will give cred to this band for some you.

Heads Up

Warpaint

The Fool

Exquisite Corpse

The band doesn’t have a lot booked in 2020 aside from a 3 day stint at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in August. So… if you are in Vegas… don’t miss the opportunity. Tour dates and merch can be found on the Warpaint Website: warpaintwarpaint.com

Another sugar sweet track, ‘Undertow’, Mellow like dusk light in the summer.

We will leave you with “New Song” the first single on their last album.

