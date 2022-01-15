This is ‘cubie’.

Cubie can find crypto in your neighborhood.

Seriously.

In Coin Hunt World, you can use a ‘Pokemon-Go’ style of map and gameplay to explore a city to earn small amounts of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The core of the gameplay works like this:

Wander around your city. Find blue keys. Find blue vaults. Put blue key into blue vault and answer trivia question correctly and wham, bam, it’s not a scam… you just earned yourself some crypto.

There’s more layers to it than that, but what needs to be communicated right up front, is this ‘game’ works and pays out exactly like it promises. No tricks. No hidden fees. And at this point in time, there isn’t even any advertising. It seems the game is focused on building its user base by providing a transparent P2E game that actually pays.

I’ve been ‘playing’ Coin Hunt World since the beginning of August 2021. A little over five months later, I’ve pulled a total of $192.00 out of this game in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Obviously, not enough to quit your job over, but at an average of about $38.40 a month, just to answer some trivia questions as I go about my normal routines, isn’t too shabby.

I live in a small town in Wisconsin (about 20,000 population) and I have managed to make it work. In warmer weather, I ride my bike around and essentially get paid a couple of bucks for the exercise. In the winter, I cheat and drive around, so there is a bit of gas off-setting my total take, but I rarely go out of my way and just sort of work out a route to and from my destination that hits the most keys and vaults along the way.

Your pay out is going to depend on two main factors: 1) How big of a city do you live in? Country folk and rural areas are not going to be very populated with keys and vaults. Big city people are definitely at an advantage with Coin Hunt World. and 2) How often do you actually go out and ‘hunt’.

The keys and vaults will always be in the same place. Keys can be picked up once per 24 hours. Blue vaults can be opened twice per day if you try once in the morning and then again in the evening (they reset twice per day). I said ‘Blue Vaults’ because that is typically what you will find. However, there is an occasional green vault and those questions/vaults pay out considerably more. Generally (although because crypto is always changing value), the blue vaults are going to pay out .10 cents if you answer the question correctly in the first three seconds (to prevent you from googling) and then less as the timer ticks down. Green vaults pay out $1.00 (again, against a timer) and take (obviously) a Green key to open. It takes 10 Blue keys to forge 1 Green key… so yeah… use them wisely.

In major cities, you might be able to find user created Yellow vaults that pay out $10.00 and take 1 Yellow key = 10 Green keys = 100 blue keys, yikes! So you better hope you get the question correct. But everything is multiple choice, so you have a 1 in 4 chance even if you are just blindly guessing. There are very special, limited run events that have a Red vault for $1000 and 1 Red key = you get the idea. A couple of those have happened, but for you… it’s probably going to be Blue and Green vaults.

The game pays out once per week, but only if you have at least $10.00 in Bitcoin or Ethereum built up. In my small town, it’s not hard to hit that if I’m hunting at least 5 or more days out of the week. In the winter, it takes a couple of weeks as I’m not out as much.

Another interesting aspect of Coin Hunt World, is the game allows you to build up to 10 of your own Blue vaults around your city (once you’ve earned enough in-game resources by answering questions correctly). You have to pick a ‘touristy’ spot (restaurant, historical landmark) and snap a pic to upload to the game for approval… but I got all 10 out of 10 of my vaults up and running no problem. So that’s 10 more vaults I can hit on my runs in addition to what was already there. Plus, I get a percentage of keys paid out to me from other users that use my vaults. Which makes forging those Green keys much easier.

The game has some other crafting features to create different ‘cubies’ that often run with seasonal events… but whatever. It’s just aesthetic dress-up. You want to get that crypto… So here is a step by step guide for beginners.

Once you download and install the game… all the terminology will make sense.

***Very Important: Tap your Blue Cubie icon in the lower left corner to open your ‘profile’ menu. Check the box for ‘Hunter Mode’. Make sure that is on. For some reason, it is default set to off. It needs to be on in order to earn crypto… otherwise you are just using keys and answering questions for the ‘fun’ of it. Gather 10 Blue keys. Don’t bother sticking them into vaults just yet. Trust me. Take the 10 Blue keys and forge 1 Green key. This is done by tapping the icon on the map that remains AFTER you have picked up a key. It will open a ‘Forge’ screen that allows you to trade 10 Blue keys for 1 Green key. Once you have 1 Green Key, the game will unlock the ability to place your Head Quarters. Place this on the map where you live. Once you have a HQ, get in the habit of claiming your Mystery Box three times a day. It appears at 6 am, 2 pm, and 10 pm. You can claim them any time in the windows in-between, but they don’t stack up and wait for you, so you gotta grab’em. NOW… with your blue keys you are getting daily from your HQ, go out in the world and find more blue keys, and stick them into the blue vaults and answer questions. Do this as often as you can. As you answer correctly, you will be earning little bits of Bitcoin and Ethereum and also some other resources. The other resource you are concerned with (besides the crypto) is ‘Resin’. Sometimes you’ll get some, sometimes you won’t. But just stay in this loop until you have gathered 10,000 Resin. It’s probably going to take you at least a week, maybe two or three. It really depends on your city and how much time you are out and about. Once you have gathered your first 10,000 Resin, this will give you the option to unlock your Uphold Wallet. This is an external crypto wallet that is independent of the game, which the Coin Hunt World uses to deposit your earnings. It works like most any other exchange and allows for trading and selling of crypto. *This actually makes a nice entry point for someone who is interested in crypto, but doesn’t want to risk their own money. Rock this game for awhile, and you’ll earn some crypto to play with and grow your understanding of the environment. Now keep an eye on the resin you earn. For every 10,000, you can build a user vault somewhere in your town. You’ll want to find places that don’t already have a vault built, but are near the ones already on your normal routes. The game prefers restaurants, public parks, historical markers… something of interest. It took me months to get all 10 up and running, but it’s possible.

And that’s it! Your earned crypto will auto-deposit in your Uphold Wallet once per week (again, only if the $10.00 min is there).

Final Verdict: Providing you live in an area that has enough vaults and keys… this game is PERFECT for someone who likes to get out and bike, walk the dog, or jog, etc. You can literally get paid to exercise. Kids old enough to have a phone should find some fun in Coin Hunt World, although they will be at a disadvantage with the trivia. If you are old as dirt like me… you have been around the sun a few times and know a couple things. I know little bits about a lot of things, so I do well with the trivia. Except ‘music’ trivia, ironically. I have no idea about anything Rhianna related, so those questions are just a guessing game. But MOST of the trivia, is pretty dumb simple. You’ll get an occasional curve ball… but I tend to get about 19 out of 20 correct. But again, that will highly depend on how much you know the world.

I threw an example question from the game at my younger friend (who is in his early 20’s)… “Who recorded ‘Abby Road’?” …

He looked at me with an unknowing, blank stare.

I weep for our youth.