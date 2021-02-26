This was Axl Rose when he a lean, mean, rock and roll machine.

This is Axl Rose nowadays… a not so lean potato chip eatin’ machine.

I will always pay huge respect to Axl and Guns N’ Roses for the rock n roll masterpiece that was “Appetite For Destruction”.

I will always laugh and shake my head at the time and money that was invested in the ultimate disappoint that was “Chinese Democracy”. Have you listened to that album? Yikes.

But dammit, we will always love us some Axl Rose.

Even when he becomes so iconic of a character, that Scooby Doo felt the need to pay tribute and have him show up for an episode.

This isn’t the first time Scooby Doo tried to cash in on a guest star. The 70’s shows featured stars (who usually appeared as themselves) like Don Knotts (The Andy Griffith Show), Sonny & Cher, Dick Van Dyke, and Davey Jones (The Monkees).

And while the show went through various re-boots and incarnations through the 80’s and 90’s, it wasn’t until the “What’s New, Scooby Doo” series was launched in 2002-2006 that the show fell back into guest star cameos. Some of the bigger names featured were: Paul Stanley (Kiss), Simple Plan (the whole band… you know the guys that sang that “Breakfast Club” “Don’t You…” (forget about me, song), and Smash Mouth (seriously!). That era also featured celebrity voices like Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Rhea Perlman (Carla from Cheers), Jim Belushi and Peter Scolari.

But then the show seems to have shied away from bringing in the heavyweights until “Scooby Doo and Guess Who” launched in 2019. (I bet you had no idea all these different versions of Scooby Doo have kept the franchise limping along this whole time?)

Taking a cue from the shows title, episodes seem jammed packed with guests. Such famous names to have been included so far in the shows current run are: Wanda Sykes, Ricky Gervais, Penn & Teller, Jim Gaffigan, Jaleel White (as Steve Urkel), Kenan Thompson, George Takei, Jeff Foxworthy, Christian Slater, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Now you can add Axl Rose to the list.

And here are a couple of clips from the upcoming episode.

Apprently Axl and the gang have a high appreciation for pie:

The full episode is set to air on Feb 25th on Boomerang, but considering it has Axl Rose in it, I am sure it will be all over the internet shortly thereafter.

Honestly, I found it kind of cringe. Perhaps I am jaded, ok, for sure I am jaded, but the voices are all wrong. And I’m seeing it through an adults eyes, so the humor is hacky. I am sure it was hacky when I was a kid as well, but that’s who these are made for, yeah? Which begs the question, what 8 year old gives a shit about Axl Rose? I have to guess that including him is an attempt to generate interest and perhaps viewership for a franchise that probably should have been laid to rest a generation or two ago? It just feels like this is caught between being awkward and unwatchable to those who are fans of Axl Rose, and irrelevant and boring to the kids who have no idea who he is and why everyone is so amazed at his presence. It’s not like he can be all full-on Axl Rose, and I guess that’s part of the joke… how he is an everyday guy who loves pie just like Shaggy and Scooby… but without the knowledge of his carnal past, that joke falls flat.

Maybe this is actually super cool and I’m just too old to get it.