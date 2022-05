This is artist Rob Gonsalves.

He was a Canadian painter of magic realism (surrealism).

Highly influenced by the M. C. Escher school, his paintings often showed a ‘morphing’ of images and landscapes.

He published a few books… Imagine a Place was released in 2008 and Imagine a World in September 2015.

Wrap your noodle around these mind-screws…

Here is a short documentary for a closer look at the artist Rob Gonsalves.