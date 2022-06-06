This is artist Guy Laramee.

And when I say artist, I mean… artist. For the better part of three decades, Guy Laramee has worked as a stage writer, director, composer, a fabricator of musical instruments, a singer, sculptor, painter and writer.

Among his sculptural works are series of carved book landscapes and structures, where the dense pages of old books are excavated to reveal serene mountains, plateaus, and ancient structures.

Of these works he says: “So I carve landscapes out of books and I paint Romantic landscapes. Mountains of disused knowledge return to what they really are: mountains. They erode a bit more and they become hills. Then they flatten and become fields where apparently nothing is happening. Piles of obsolete encyclopedias return to that which does not need to say anything, that which simply IS. Fogs and clouds erase everything we know, everything we think we are.”