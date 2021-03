These are some of works of art produced by Colombian based artist Marcello Castellani.

Living in the country’s capital of Bogota, he employs a technique of combining traditional photography with layers of digital paint filtered through a variety of software.

The final result being a stunning, kinetic piece that takes on a unique sense of movement while still capturing the spirit of the subject.

To see more of Marcello Castellani’s work, check his website at www.marcellocastellani.com.