Zoomquilt is a collaborative art project that takes art in an interesting, semi-kinetic direction.

By ‘stitching’ together various artworks in a style that allows for each piece to be ‘zoomed’ in continuously, the effect is a seamless transition from one work to the next with a sort of ‘falling down a hole’ effect.

Watch both of these on full screen… then stare at a normal web page… it will seem to be ‘pulling away’ from you. The human brain is easily warped.

As for the voices… I am pretty sure they have nothing to do with the videos.

Here is the second installment…

And just to mess with your eyes a little more…