This is Kai-Xiang Zhong.

Kai-Xiang Zhong is known as the ‘Tony Stark of Cardboard’, and this is him standing next to Iron Man… I really don’t see the analogy. But I can see his talent and it is truly amazing. Self taught and residing in Taiwan, he first started getting attention for his work in 2013 when pictures of cardboard creation, “The Dragon” rippled through the more artsy parts of the internet.

Since then he has been churning out piece after piece, each more impressive than the last. Make sure you scroll down to see his ‘Pennywise’ from the movie “IT’.

