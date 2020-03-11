This is IGORRR.

Otherwise known as French musical savant Gautier Serre. He claims to have synesthesia, in his case perceiving music as colors. Under the Igorrr alias, he combines a variety of disparate genres, including black metal, baroque music, breakcore, and trip hop, into a singular sound. Serre is also part of the groups Whourkr and Corpo-Mente. In 2017, the Igorrr project itself became a full band with the addition of vocalists Laurent Lunoir and Laure Le Prunenec and drummer Sylvain Bouvier.

After experiencing his video for a song called, ‘Very Noise’ from the “Spirituality and Distortion” (March 2020 – Metal Blade Records), I can’t imagine what colors this guy is seeing in his music. If you are a fan of Aphex Twin, this is right up your alley.

For the rest of you, melt on this trip:

More at: www.igorrr.com

