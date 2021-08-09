This is a perspective warping collision of 2D and 3D art by Hiroshima, Japan born artist Shintaro Ohata.

His subjects tend to reside in the normal, in the passing moments of everyday life. Ohata takes these moments, challenges their planes of vision and control of light, softens it all, and sets it out for the world to see… made all the more tangible by taking the subjects and removing them from their two dimensional backgrounds and rendering them into our reality.

The artist comments on his creative style:

“Every ordinary scenery in our daily lives, such as the rising sun, the beauty of a sunset or a glittering road paved with asphalt on a rainy night, becomes something irreplaceable if we think we wouldn’t be able to see them anymore. I am creating works to capture lights in our everyday life and record them in the painting.”