This is Yulia Brodskaya.

She is a beyond talented artist who specializes in ‘quilled’ paper art. Quilling is an art form that involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs. The paper is rolled, looped, curled, twisted, and otherwise manipulated to create shapes that makeup designs. Quilling starts with rolling a strip of paper into a coil and then pinching the coil into shapes that can be glued together. There are advanced techniques and different sized paper that are used to create 3D miniatures, abstract art, flowers, and portraits among many things.

It’s an unorthodox approach to controlling the medium, but in the right hands, the results are breath-taking.

Check out a selection of this amazing artist’s work..