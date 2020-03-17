This is nature artist Jon Foreman.

He rocks.

He calls Pembrokshire, Wales his home. The local landscape has lots of coastline and this is where Foreman centers most of his art. Great attention is paid to color, shape, lines and grouping. The final effects are stunning.

“I create using many natural materials but stone has proven to be the material which I can manipulate best. Be it color, angle, shape, size, placement, spacing, Typically, I either start with a rough idea of what I’d like to do or no idea whatsoever! Then I collect what I can carry and start by placing stone by stone, steadily losing myself in the process and disconnecting from the stress of everyday life.” – Jon Foreman

Here is a whole gallery full of Foreman’s work. Scroll to the end to see what he can do with a pile of leaves. Amazingly creative, yet using the most simple and accessible mediums.

Rocks aren’t the only medium Jon Foreman works with. The man can take a few sticks and leaves and ‘boom’… nature art that would stop most people in their tracks if they stumbled across one of these in the wild.

To see more of this amazing artist’s work, check out his FaceBook page here: facebook.com/SculptTheWorld

