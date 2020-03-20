This is Ville Valo.

The Finnish rocker is best known from his time as front-man for the band HIM. The band existed from 1991 to 2017 before playing their farewell tour. At least it was a planned implosion. The scored a few hits and had above average success. One of their most vocal fans was skater/jackass Bam Margera. He featured the band and their music a few times on his “Viva La Bam” show. The shows insanely high viewership at the time ensured the band made waves in the states as well as Europe.

Now, a couple years past the band’s demise, Ville Valo is back with three new songs on an EP entitled “Gothica Fennica Vol. 1”.

And to the delight of most fans, the music sounds like lost HIM tracks. They range from the drift and sway prettiness (‘Salute the Sanguine’) to stomping distortion cloaked in molasses tempos, whisper to how vocals, and soaring melodies (‘Saturnine Saturnalia’). Still very much intact from the HIM sound, are the dramatic arrangements that snake and spiral through a few distinct movements for each song.

