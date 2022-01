This is architect Ammar Khammash.

When he isn’t busy designing cool buildings in the desert like these…

… he is out in the Jordan wastelands banging on flint rocks.

The architect turned rock musician (get it?) found the seemingly random pieces of rock fell into a measurable chromatic musical scale.

He was able to arrange the rocks in a rack and hit them like a xylophone to produce musical arrangements.

Check this piece produced by NBC news and hear the sound of the desert for yourself…