YouTuber Thomas J. Yagodinski has paid his respects to Eddie Van Halen with a Star Wars-themed stop motion animation. The scene features a native of Tatooine regaling his fellow Jawas with tales of adventure and tribute.

While fun to watch, applause to Yagodinski for the attention to detail put into the ‘fingering’. Anyone who plays guitar will attest… the guy took the time to actually work out the finger placements and rhythms to accurately mirror the guitar god’s original masterpiece.

“This was insanely fun to make, especially taking the solo apart, frame by frame, to replicate as closely as possible to the actual shredding,” says Yagodinski. “Plus, I flippin’ love Jawas!! RIP to the maestro, may his music live throughout the galaxy.”

