This is Won Park.

He is an origami master.

Origami is the traditional Japanese art of paper folding. The goal of this art is to create a representation of an object using geometric folds and crease patterns preferably without the use of gluing or cutting the paper, often using just a single piece of paper.

His medium of choice seems to be the almighty US dollar.

He does very well in strip clubs.

Here is a gallery of some of Won’s finer works…

To hear some more about Won’s art from the man himself, check out this video featuring these and other works from this talented money folder.