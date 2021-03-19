This is Won Park. He is an origami master. Origami is the traditional Japanese art of paper folding. The goal of this art is to create a representation of an object using geometric folds and crease patterns preferably without the use of gluing or cutting the paper, often using just a single piece of paper. His medium of choice seems to be the almighty US dollar. He does very well in strip clubs. Here is a gallery of some of Won’s finer works… One Dollar Bat Two Dollar Angry Bear One Dollar Stag Beetle Two Dollar Bird of Prey (from Star Trek) One Dollar Butterfly One Dollar Camera One Dollar Crab One Dollar Crane One Dollar Dolphin Two Dollar Chinese Dragon Three Dollar Millennium Falcon One Dollar Koi (notice the ‘eye’ placement… brilliant) One Dollar Hammerhead Shark Two Dollar Jacket One Dollar Jet One Dollar Penguin One Dollar Praying Mantis One Dollar Scorpion Two Dollar Spider One Dollar Stegasaurus Two Dollar Battle Tank Darth Vader and escort Tie-Fighters One Dollar Turkey Two Dollar X-Wing To hear some more about Won’s art from the man himself, check out this video featuring these and other works from this talented money folder.