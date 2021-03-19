This is Won Park.

orimain

He is an origami master.

Origami is the traditional Japanese art of paper folding. The goal of this art is to create a representation of an object using geometric folds and crease patterns preferably without the use of gluing or cutting the paper, often using just a single piece of paper.

His medium of choice seems to be the almighty US dollar.

He does very well in strip clubs.

Here is a gallery of some of Won’s finer works…

One Dollar Bat

One Dollar Bat

oribear2

Two Dollar Angry Bear

oribeetle

One Dollar Stag Beetle

oribirdofprey2

Two Dollar Bird of Prey (from Star Trek)

oributterfly

One Dollar Butterfly

oricamera

One Dollar Camera

oricrab

One Dollar Crab

oricrane

One Dollar Crane

oridolphin

One Dollar Dolphin

oridragon2

Two Dollar Chinese Dragon

orifalcon3

Three Dollar Millennium Falcon

orifish

One Dollar Koi (notice the ‘eye’ placement… brilliant)

orihammerhead

One Dollar Hammerhead Shark

orijacket2

Two Dollar Jacket

orijet

One Dollar Jet

oripenguin

One Dollar Penguin

oriprayingmantis

One Dollar Praying Mantis

oriscorpion

One Dollar Scorpion

orispider2

Two Dollar Spider

oristeg

One Dollar Stegasaurus

oritank2

Two Dollar Battle Tank

oritieanddarth

Darth Vader and escort Tie-Fighters

oriturkey

One Dollar Turkey

orixwing2

Two Dollar X-Wing

To hear some more about Won’s art from the man himself, check out this video featuring these and other works from this talented money folder.

 

 

 