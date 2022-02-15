This is CHAI,

CHAI are an all-female band from Nagoya, Aichi, Japan.

They have a buncha singles and a few full length releases, “Pink” and “Punk”. They do a lot of choreography in their videos that is both confusing and cute as hell. This song is called ‘N.E.O,” and is from the “Pink” album. Try and make sense of this:

YOU ARE SO CUTE, NICE FACE, COME ON, YEAH!

Always on the prowl for something cool and way different. CHAI seems to be both of those things. Japan has always had an interesting way of injecting western culture into their own and walking away with something almost familiar… but totally bizarre.

And there is whatever this is… sounds like Atari Teenage Riot put through a downtown Tokyo filter.

.

.

.

.

.