This is Lamb of God.

The band has been churning out gut-wrenching metal since their inception as Burn the Priest in 1994.

They are Grammy nominated, released 10 studio albums, and have sold millions of albums.

They are American metal royalty, to say the least.

2020 saw the release of their self-titled “Lamb of God” album.

It’s been critically well received, if not a bit under the radar due to the pandemic lockdowns and lack of touring opportunities to go out and support releases.

In February of 2021, Lamb of God premiered the newest video from that album. “Ghost Shaped People” delivers the goods from what you’d expect from Lamb of God. Demonic speed riffage, crushing breakdowns, and vocalist Randy Blythe’s trademark guttural growls and roars.

Tear into it…

Modern Fix did an interview with Randy Blythe way back when they were on tour with Slayer… many years ago.