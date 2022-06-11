This is a screen grab of the interface at Radio Garden.

Once you load the website at radio.garden, you will see a globe populate with most every radio station on the planet.

Truly, the radio of the future, things like this is why the internet was invented.

As one travels further from their home area, the choices and voices get more exotic until the words and sounds become beautifully unrecognizable.

Most every genre of radio from music, sports, talk, drama and everything in-between is represented, in multiple cultures, languages and styles.

It is easy to get lost for hours, wandering down sonic rabbit holes in distant lands.

A convenient ‘favorite’ button is included in case you stumble upon something you like and plan to visit again in the future.

Open your mind, broaden your experience… and enter the Radio Garden.