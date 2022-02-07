The is The Warning.

Three sisters from Monterrey, Mexico.

We’ve all seen the ‘check out these kids… they are pretty good’ music videos.

And this is… another one of those.

But I dig they are sisters and diving headfirst into their metal careers.

First tip… they need someone to make that practice space more metal. Or make a half-ass attempt at a video.

But for a bunch of little girls jamming in the rec room… this is a solid rip on Metallica’s, ‘Enter Sandman’.

Check that little drummer hitting the big backing vocals… and stick around for the solo…

Here’s their take on AC/DC’s, ‘Back in Black’. It’s a bit more shakey, but I wish I had half the confidence of that drummer. Watch her tackle lead vocal duties…

And here they are at a backyard gig live doing justice to Guns and Roses, ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’…

And another live gig with their cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s, ‘Crazy Train’…

Whoever is raising these kids is doing a wonderful job. Rock on sir and/or madam, rock on.