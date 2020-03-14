This is/was the Beastie Boys.

If you were around in the 80’s, it was hard to miss the meteoric rise of the Beastie Boys. Though they originally started out as frat party punk rock/rap (to much success), the group matured into one of the elder statesmen of the hip-hop world. The death of Adam Yauch (MCA) in 2012 effectively, and rightfully, ended the run for the Beasties.

In the years since, the two remaining members, Ad-Rock (Adam Horovitz) and Mike D (Michael Diamond), have written a book and done a speaking tour to support it.

But now, their longtime friend and video collaborator Spike Jonze (‘Sabatoge’, ‘Root Down’) has put together a slightly different take on the documentary. Ad-Rock and Mike D were filmed talking to a huge venue full of people as they told the story of The Beastie Boys (accompanied by a projection screen behind them). It gives a sense of the fan interest and reactions to various tales of debauchery and then redemption.

This three minute preview already warmed my cold heart. I am sure the full length will be a must watch for any BB fan.

The Spike Jonze-directed doc will hit IMAX theaters on April 2.

.

.

.

.

.