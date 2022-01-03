This is comedian James Veitch.

He is a brilliant British comedian. He has been described by The Guardian as “ahead of the poetic curve”, “ahead of his time” by The Independent and “a posh boy with few real world friends”, by The Scotsman. He is the star of the YouTube television show Scamalot, which focuses on Veitch’s humorous interactions with scam emails.

He recently did a smashing bit on Conan O’Brien that not only highlights his comedic sense, but shows how being creative with multimedia can enhance a stand-up bit and expand what can be accomplished with the medium.

Along with a tutorial on how to torture your roommates with rubber duckies.