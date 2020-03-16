This is Dave Grohl.

This is The Foo Fighters. Mr. Grohl sings, plays guitar, and writes most all their material.

This is Dave Grohl done in Rubik’s Cubes.

The cubic creation is the work of artist Giovanni Contardi. This is a case of art inspiring more art. That’s the way the world should work.

One really should be amazed at the skill level displayed here. Not only does he have use a very limited color palette, he has to be able to manipulate each cube in a way to give him the best color combinations for the final effect. That goes WAY past just being able to solve a Rubik’s Cube. Giovanni commands his Rubik’s Cubes.

This isn’t the only masterpiece of plastic this Italian artist has produced. Check this video showing even more celebrity creations.

Here’s even more with a better look at the artist and his process.

