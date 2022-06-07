Old People Are Dicks: Watch a guy plunge 30 ft off a ladder onto concrete.

If you are old and clicked on this link mostly because I said old people are dicks, relax. You are cool. Probably. The title would read weird if it said, ‘this one old guy is a dick’ so I pushed some click-bait buttons in your head, and here you are.

Basically, some geriatric asshole in a wheelchair got all bent because a worker’s ladder and brace where in his way. So his solution was to shake the ladder and drop 46 year old Fernández Sánchez to the ground like a sack of potatoes.

It’s funny because he suffered no serious injuries. But man, what a dick move…

