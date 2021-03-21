This woman is addicted to bee stings

This is Margaret.

You’ve already clicked the link… I don’t have to tell you how messed up Margaret is.

She is from Kentucky… because, of course she is.

The TLC series, “My Strange Addiction” never fails to show what kind of warped paths the human mind can trick the body into thinking are pleasurable.

While the motivation for her addiction began with an attempt to alleviate her arthritis symptoms, the behavior has devolved into a 15 times a day habit.