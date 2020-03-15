This is a still shot from the open world vehicle simualation game called: “BeamNG.drive“

The game is published by Bremen-based developer BeamNG GmbH. The game is known for it’s soft-body physics that allow for a lot of destructive possibilities,

Such as driving different models of cars through a lava waterfall. This would make a killer back drop projected at some live music event. Plus, y’know… fire.

The game features six modes:

Scenarios , which are missions that vary in complexity, difficulty, and goals.

, which are missions that vary in complexity, difficulty, and goals. Campaigns , which are collections of small scenarios pertaining to specific themes;

, which are collections of small scenarios pertaining to specific themes; Freeroam , where the player can drive (or crash) several different vehicles in an environment of choice;

, where the player can drive (or crash) several different vehicles in an environment of choice; Time Trials , where the player selects the vehicle, the map, the course, and aims for the best time;

, where the player selects the vehicle, the map, the course, and aims for the best time; Bus Routes , which puts the player behind the wheel of a bus, shuttling passengers along a specific route;

, which puts the player behind the wheel of a bus, shuttling passengers along a specific route; Light Runner , which is essentially a time trial, but in a setting reminiscent of Tron; and

, which is essentially a time trial, but in a setting reminiscent of Tron; and Track Builder, where players can piece together and drive on modular tracks. The track-building program is not restricted to this mode and can be launched in Freeroam in any environment.

The game implements soft-body physics to control both vehicle dynamics and collisions between objects and vehicles. Which means sociopaths spend all sorts of time figuring out the best way to crash their vehicles. And with over 7 million views on this next video, apparently I’m not the only one who gets some pleasure out of watching these.

.

.

World’s worst parking lot fail.

.

.

.