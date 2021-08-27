Every year, Nikon holds the Small World Photomicrography Competition for the enthusiasts of macro-photography. This is the art of capturing extreme close-up imagery, usually of very small subjects and living organisms like insects. And each year, they are kind enough to share the winners with all of us. More than 2,000 entries were received from 90 countries in 2020, the 46th year of the competition. Check out the worlds within our worlds man… Image of Distinction: A 20 million-year-old winged ant, trapped in amber resin – Dr. Yuan Ji, Shanghai, China Image of Distinction: A short-tailed fruit bat embryo (Carollia perspicillata) – Zuzana Vavrušová & Dr. Richard R. Behringer, UCSF / Université Paris-Saclay 12th Place Winner: A knotted human hair – Robert Vierthaler, Pfarrwerfen, Salzburg, Austria Image of Distinction: A brightfield image of cyanobacteria (Dolichospermum) – Wim van Egmond, Berkel en Rodenrijs, Zuid Holland, Netherlands 5th Place: A close view of a bogong moth – Ahmad Fauzan, Jakarta, Indonesia Image of Distinction: The body of a Chaoboridae larva with nervous system and fat droplets – Anne Gleich, Kaiserslautern, Rheinlandpfalz, Germany Image of Distinction: Slime mold – Sergii Dymchenko, Bellevue, Washington, USA Honorable Mention: A ship-timber beetle (Lymexylidae) – Marco Vinicio Retana, Palmares, Alajuela, Costa Rica Image of Distinction: Wing scales from a butterfly (Papilio palinurus) – Marco Jongsma, Lemmer, Friesland, Netherlands Image of Distinction: The embryo of an anemone fish (Amphiprion percula) – Daniel Knop, Oberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen, Germany Image of Distinction: Mouse brain cells grown within a microfluidic maze – Esmeralda Paric & Holly Stefen, Macquarie Park, NSW, Australia mage of Distinction: Diatoms (a single-celled alga which has a cell wall of silica) – Ken Schwarz & Dr. Osamu Oku, Lexington, Massachusetts, USA 4th Place: Multi-nucleate spores and hyphae of a soil fungus (arbuscular mycorrhizal fungus) – Dr. Vasileios Kokkoris, Dr. Franck Stefani & Dr. Nicolas Corradi, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Image of Distinction: The interior of an unopened camellia flower bud showing immature anther and filament – Charles Krebs, Issaquah, Washington, USA Image of Distinction: A jumping spider (Salticidae) – Andrei Nica, Bucharest, Romania, Romania 13th Place: Crystals formed after heating an ethanol and water solution containing L-glutamine and beta-alanine – Justin Zoll, Ithaca, New York, USA Image of Distinction: Daphnia (water microorganism) – Paweł Błachowicz, Końskie, Świętokrzyskie, Poland 16th Place: Nylon stockings – Alexander Klepnev, Moscow, Russian Federation Image of Distinction: A moth (Ctenucha brunnea) – Dr. Andrew Posselt, San Francisco, Mill Valley, California, USA Image of Distinction: Salt crystals from the Salar de Uyuni brine (the world’s largest salt flat located in Bolivia, Africa) – Maria Jesus Redrejo Rodriguez & Dr. Eberhardt Josue Friedrich Kernahan, Madrid, Spain Honorable Mention: The tongue of a freshwater snail (Radula) – Dr. Igor Siwanowicz, Ashburn, Virginia, USA 6th Place: Hebe plant anther with pollen – Dr. Robert Markus & Zsuzsa Markus, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom Image of Distinction: An agatized dinosaur bone – Randy Fullbright, Vernal, Utah, USA Image of Distinction: The structure of an insect wing – Aigars Jukna, Riga, Latvia Honorable Mention: Liquid crystals in a mobile LCD screen – Alexey Marchenko, Gomel, Belarus Honorable Mention: A beetle’s leg – Aigars Jukna, Riga, Latvia Image of Distinction: Cell division in microalgae (Cosmarium) – Rogelio Moreno, Panama, Panama 18th Place: A close view of an atlas moth’s wing – Chris Perani, San Rafael, California, USA