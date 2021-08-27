Every year, Nikon holds the Small World Photomicrography Competition for the enthusiasts of macro-photography. This is the art of capturing extreme close-up imagery, usually of very small subjects and living organisms like insects.

And each year, they are kind enough to share the winners with all of us.

More than 2,000 entries were received from 90 countries in 2020, the 46th year of the competition.

Check out the worlds within our worlds man…