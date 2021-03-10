That is a tornado of Jack fish. Less deadly than a tornado of sharks… but also more real. Apparently when Jack fish get all… jacked up… this phenomena is part of courting behavior. Because when a group of really horny dudes start circling in a frenzy getting ready to have sex… only good lovin’ can come of that. Those pictures and the video below were captured at Cabo Pulmo National Park off of the tip of the Baja peninsula in Mexico. This video is titled, ‘Tuna Tornado’. I worked at a strip club for six years so that phrase has a completely different meaning to me. I’ll take a tornado of horny Jack fish over a tidal wave of mice any day…