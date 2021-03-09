This is the father/son team responsible for the immensely popular YouTube channel, “What’s Inside?” What started as a second grade science project, has propelled their channel from 200 subscribers to well over 1,000,000 within the span of about a year. We previously highlighted their video for cutting open a giant rubber band ball… It’s a simple enough premise, “What is inside that?” Apparently, you aren’t the only one wondering. What’s inside… A bowling ball A giant wasp nest A giant Jawbreaker A baseball base A baseball (this was on the of the first videos produced for this series) A grenade