This is the father/son team responsible for the immensely popular YouTube channel, “What’s Inside?”

What started as a second grade science project, has propelled their channel from 200 subscribers to well over 1,000,000 within the span of about a year.

We previously highlighted their video for cutting open a giant rubber band ball…

It’s a simple enough premise, “What is inside that?”

Apparently, you aren’t the only one wondering.

What’s inside…

A bowling ball

A giant wasp nest

A giant Jawbreaker

A baseball base

A baseball (this was on the of the first videos produced for this series)

A grenade