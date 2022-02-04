Jawbox are “Savory”

HomeMusicJawbox are “Savory” This is Jawbox. Origin: Washington, DC Genre: Post Hardcore Alternative Rock Active Since: 1989 Last Album: “Jawbox” (Atlantic Records – 1996) Best Trick: Making one chord sound beyond awesome Mood: Hipster cool drunk on fancy cocktails Jawbox were part of the wave of cool indie rock bands that swept the scene in the Alternative Nation early 90’s. Despite catchy as hell songs, a cute bass player, and one of indie rock’s best producer’s fronting the band… they constantly flew under the radar. Those that know Jawbox, LOVE themselves some Jawbox. Singer J. Robbins has more indie cred than most mortals would understand. Besides fronting the beloved Jawbox, the guy produced SO many other influential DC and hardcore acts… he single handedly help shape the sound of an entire scene. That’s heavy. Check out the bands he has helped bring to the masses: Clutch, Jets To Brazil, Hey Mercedes, Shiner, The Dismemberment Plan, The Promise Ring, Jawbreaker, Against Me!, Murder By Death, mewithoutyou, The Sword plus a whole slew of others. One of the measurements of rock n roll genius, is the ability to bang out a single chord… and somehow… make that fucker heavy as a brick. Jawbox does that… but instead of a ton of steel… it’s a ton of feathers. It’s still a ton… but it just feels like a different kind of ton. It crashes over you in a pleasant way… like just the right amount of drugs. Hey angel, consider your position Framed to be consumed Savory Savoring your sympathy Hey angel, fly over and bless me See you feign surprise That I’m all eyes And you’re all you need to be Hey angel, whatever position We consider fit to put you in You’ll protest your complicity Easy now One hand will wash the other One hand will wash the other Hey angel, fly over and bless me See you feign surprise But I’m all eyes And we’re all we need to be, need to be Easy now One hand will wash the other One hand will wash the other