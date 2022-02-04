Jawbox are “Savory”

Origin: Washington, DC

Genre: Post Hardcore Alternative Rock

Active Since: 1989

Last Album: “Jawbox” (Atlantic Records – 1996)

Best Trick: Making one chord sound beyond awesome

Mood: Hipster cool drunk on fancy cocktails

Jawbox were part of the wave of cool indie rock bands that swept the scene in the Alternative Nation early 90’s. Despite catchy as hell songs, a cute bass player, and one of indie rock’s best producer’s fronting the band… they constantly flew under the radar. Those that know Jawbox, LOVE themselves some Jawbox.

Singer J. Robbins has more indie cred than most mortals would understand. Besides fronting the beloved Jawbox, the guy produced SO many other influential DC and hardcore acts… he single handedly help shape the sound of an entire scene.

That’s heavy.

Check out the bands he has helped bring to the masses: Clutch, Jets To Brazil, Hey Mercedes, Shiner, The Dismemberment Plan, The Promise Ring, Jawbreaker, Against Me!, Murder By Death, mewithoutyou, The Sword plus a whole slew of others.

One of the measurements of rock n roll genius, is the ability to bang out a single chord… and somehow… make that fucker heavy as a brick. Jawbox does that… but instead of a ton of steel… it’s a ton of feathers. It’s still a ton… but it just feels like a different kind of ton. It crashes over you in a pleasant way… like just the right amount of drugs.

Hey angel, consider your position

Framed to be consumed

Savory

Savoring your sympathy

Hey angel, fly over and bless me

See you feign surprise

That I’m all eyes

And you’re all you need to be

Hey angel, whatever position

We consider fit to put you in

You’ll protest your complicity

Easy now

One hand will wash the other

One hand will wash the other

Hey angel, fly over and bless me

See you feign surprise

But I’m all eyes

And we’re all we need to be, need to be

Easy now

One hand will wash the other

One hand will wash the other