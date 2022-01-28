Skrillex and Swae Lee are “Too Bizarre”

Origin: Los Angeles, CA

Born: Sonny John Moore

Active since: 2004

Some know him as: The vocalist of post-hardcore screamo/emo band, “From First To Last”.

Most know him as: The guy who made ‘dubstep’ a thing, for better or for worse. Wub Wub Wub.

Latest release: Does the song have dubstep in it, by an artist, that doesn’t normally have dubstep in their songs? Yeah… that’s Skrillex.

Did I mention he is associated with Dubstep? While not necessarily inventing the genre, (maybe he did), he most definitely gave it a face and a name. Some people dig it. It’s cool in limited doses. Feeling that bass blow through your underside in a wicked breakdown can be pretty sick.

Origin: Inglewood, CA

Born: Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown

Genre: Hip hop, Trap, Pop Rap

Active since: 2008

Latest Release: “Swaecation”

Known For: Honey sweet hooks and vocal melodies with a professional flow that can spit bars that melt down like liquid gold.

Not Known For: Picking good album titles.

One thing I’ve always admired about the hip-hop scene in general, is how willing the artists are to pull each other up. The number of collaborations, guest drops, “Song Whatever ft. Someone else” often highlights a scene that knows how to cross-promote. Being a rock and roll native, there is an inherent ego/competition that dominates the genre and local scenes. The circles that Swae Lee move in result in an ever-evolving musical resume. Looking at the names Swae Lee has managed to work with in his relatively short career is a clear study in how collaboration leads to success. He has appeared on tracks with: Future, The Weekend, Wiz Khalifa, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Lil Pump, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Drake.

And most recently, had a song with Post Malone called, “Sunflower” that appeared in the movie, “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse“.

But it’s his track with Skrillex that brings us together today my friends.

Notice: This song doesn’t sound like ‘normal’ Skrillex, nor… does this song sound like ‘normal’ Swae Lee.

It has a catchy pumping rhythm thrown down by Skrillex that Swae Lee drapes his velvet presence across (only to have it occasionally torn apart by some – unnecessary – throat scraping bleats by ‘Siickbrain’). The acoustic guitar breaks are a pleasant surprise… “Too Bizarre”.