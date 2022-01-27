Turbowolf’s lucky “Rabbit Foot”

“I need some kind of voodoo. I need some kind of luck.”

Origin: Bristol, England

Active Since: Pre-2010

Genre: Hipster Indie Rock with flairs of psychedelia

Latest Album: “The Free Life”

Mood: Stompin’ some ass.

The band toured for years before they released any music. That’s how it’s done kids. Develop your craft. Get good. THEN upload it to YouTube.

Turbowolf are aptly named. A jacked-up, high octane wolf. That’s about right.

“Rabbit’s Foot” is one of the band’s most accessible jams with a bump n stomp rhythm that blasts the doors off the hinges right from the start.

Behold… Turbowolf.

**Bonus: Turbowolf’s cover of MGMT’s “Electric Feel”. If you know/like the MGMT version, you’ll recognize how badass and dragged through the mud this version is. Brilliant.