Viagra Boys say, “Lick The Bag”

Origin: Sweden

Active since: 2015

Genre: Poetic Pharmaceutical Indie Punk

Latest Album: “Welfare Jazz”

Mood: Drug crash

Viagra Boys videos are often… different. Purposefully made to almost be ‘anti-videos’… while still being… a video.

You will hear nothing more honest than, “Lick The Bag”. Take the advice.

