This is the metal ‘band’ FROSTBITE ORCKINGS.

Ok… yeah… they look like an expansion set to World of Warcraft. But don’t let the video-game aesthetic throw you, The Frostbite Orckings are producing some brutality normally reserved for the most metal of metal-loving metalheads.

But this isn’t some super-group hiding behind a creative marketing concept (looking at you Gorrilaz), The Frostbite Orckings are AI generated. Meaning… the music ‘it’ produces is generated from an artificial intelligence, not musicians.

Well, that isn’t entirely accurate as, at this point, AI can only generate based on what it’s fed. And in this case, it was fed hours of trained, accomplished metal musicians jamming in a studio. The AI didn’t take ‘cuts’ from said sessions, rather, it ‘listened’ and learned the musical theory behind this style of metal. Or so we are told.

And then it produced this. (*note: the video is 100% human produced to accompany the music and add personas to the musical avatars.)

That is, “Guardians of Time”, the first ‘single’ released by The Frostbite Orckings.

The people behind this are going all in, as the ‘band’ comes with an official website, complete with band bios, merch, and even a ‘social steam’ in which the band members react and make comments to keep up their social media presence. Seriously. orckings.org

The whole thing comes off like it might be satire. And probably would be seen as such, if the music weren’t so… good. There is nothing about, “Guardians of Time” that would reveal to the average metal-loving maniac that this wasn’t a ‘real’ band. Until recently, most attempts at AI generated music came back as a jumble of unlistenable noise. But this is next level.

Trying to look under the hood, there isn’t a ton of details to be found on the people or actual musicians who provided the material from which the AI learned its licks. I did find some videos on YouTube, and if those sources are to be trusted, this originates from a team out of Germany. Also of note, the final product had some of the rough edges taken off, as the AI isn’t 100% perfect, and all of its output isn’t as solid as this final version. It was reported that, although the song did come out mixed and mastered, humans put some polish on it to make it sound as release ready as it does. However, they insist the core of the song is all AI generated.

Until they make their source process a little more transparent, just exactly how much this is AI and how much this is human is probably a bit blurry and debatable.

ESPECIALLY when you take a step back and see the grand marketing plan behind the ‘Metalverse’ from which The Frostbite Orckings originate.

It seems The Frostbite Orckings are just the FIRST band to roll out from the metaverse Metalverse. The creators are envisioning a whole ecosystem of AI bands that somehow exist and evolve with their human fans. How that exactly works has yet to be clearly laid out, although from the pitch on the Metalverse website, it sounds like it might be some metal orgy of NFT tokenized crypto block-chained metaverse type thing… because those have all done so well.

But it looks like this…

The Metalverse

I am The Intelligence.