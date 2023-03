This is King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Best. Band. Name. Ever.

They are from Australia and make super-psychedelic acid-lounge music.

Their upcoming album is called, ‘Quarters’ and will be composed of four, 10-minute long tracks.

It hits May 25th on Heavenly Recordings.

The first epic, yet chillaxing song called, ‘The River’ has been released. Perfect for your next hipster dinner party…

They are running around the UK on tour in July…